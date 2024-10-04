The Brentwood, Tennessee mansion that Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood share was sold just one day before sexual assault allegations against Brooks surfaced in a lawsuit.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sold on Wednesday, October 2 for $3.34 million, Realtor.com reported. Yearwood, 60, first purchased the mansion in 2000. It served as the set for the Food Network series Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, which ran from 2012 to 2022. Yearwood and Brooks, 62, married in 2002.

The couple originally listed the property in 2023 for $4.5 million, reducing the asking price multiple times before its sale.

The home sits on 4.42 acres and features two gated entrances, a nine-camera surveillance system and grounds that “offer flexibility for a studio, guest house and more,” according to the listing.

Perfect for hosting over 100 episodes of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, the kitchen is described as “a culinary dream,” with state-of-the-art appliances with a double oven, six-burner cooktop, warming drawer and a 30-inch gourmet microwave.

Before meeting Brooks, Yearwood was married to Christopher Latham from 1987 to 1991 and Robert Reynolds from 1994 to 1999. Brooks was married to Sandy Mahl from 1986 to 2001, and the couple share daughters, Taylor Mayne Pearl, 32, August Anna, 30, and Allie Colleen Brooks, 28. All three took part in Brooks’ wedding to Yearwood.

One day after the mansion was sold, a woman who says she worked as Brooks’ hairstylist and makeup artist accused the singer of sexual assault and battery. The woman, identified as “Jane Roe,” filed a complaint in a California court alleging that Brooks raped her during a 2019 work trip and continued to grope her and make inappropriate comments after that.

“We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions,” Roe’s attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen and Hayley Baker, said in a statement. “We applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks. The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries, but also in the world of country music.”

Brooks has since denied the allegations and claims they are a result of extortion after he denied Roe’s request for “salaried employment and medical benefits.”

“Defendant’s allegations are not true,” Brooks’ filing read. “Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

In a statement on Thursday, October 3, just hours after the lawsuit made headlines, Brooks said: “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.

“Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another.

“We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.

“I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”