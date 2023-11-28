Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are set to honor their late friend and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Rosalynn was married to former president Jimmy Carter for 77 years before her death on November 19. She was 96.

A memorial service to honor Rosalynn is set to take place in the Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 28, at 1 p.m. According to multiple outlets, former President Carter, 99, will be in attendance, along with President Joe Biden and current first lady Jill Biden.

Brooks, 61, and Yearwood, 59, are set to perform at the event, The Carter Center announced on their tribute website for the late Rosalynn. According to the site, only invited guests will be allowed into the church for the 90-minute service.

Following Rosalynn’s passing, Brooks spoke candidly about the “tough” loss, noting that his wife, Yearwood, and the former first lady were “inseparable.”

“President Carter calls Miss Yearwood his ‘second favorite Georgia peach,’” Brooks shared during a press conference to promote his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville last week, per People.

Brooks and Yearwood became friends with the Carters after both couples’ involvement with Habitat for Humanity over the years. In October, Brooks and Yearwood took over hosting duties for the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project to build 27 homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Miss Yearwood called [Rosalynn Carter] her ‘quiet warrior.’ What she says is very quiet, yet very powerful,” Brooks added. “And what she taught Miss Yearwood — what she teaches us all — is the lion doesn’t have to roar. And the statement doesn’t have to be more than a few words to get your point across. She was great at that, and everyone loved her for that.”

The Carter Center confirmed Rosalynn’s death in a statement on November 19.

“Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights, passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia,” the statement read. “She died peacefully, with family by her side.”

Rosalynn is survived by her husband Jimmy, who is currently in hospice care, her four children — sons Jack, Chip and Jeff and daughter Amy — 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy shared in a statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Rosalynn’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 29.