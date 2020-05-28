Gary Busey is a survivor. The actor opened up about a scary experience where he died and came back to life during brain surgery.

Busey, 75, was involved in a motorcycle accident in December 1988. In an interview with The Guardian on Thursday, May 28, he explained his recollection from what happened thereafter.

“I had an accident on a Harley-Davidson. I went off the bike without a helmet, hit my head into a curb, split my skull, passed away after brain surgery and went to the other side — the spiritual realm where I got information,” he explained to the publication. “And I came back, and these messages, these definitions, came to me first-class. I’ll think of a word and write the word down without thinking.”

The Lethal Weapon actor continued, “I was surrounded by angels. Balls of light floating all around me. And I felt trust, love, protection and happiness like you cannot feel on earth. It’s the feeling the angels live in.”

Busey claimed that three angels approached him. One, in particular, apparently said the direction the Point Break star was heading toward “was good,” but that it was his “responsibility to mankind” to “look for helping spirits around.” The Bulletproof actor then said that he was given the option to resume life on Earth or follow the angels.

“Then a light said: ‘You may come to us now or return to your body and continue your destiny,’” he claimed. “And every time he spoke, I felt so loved, like a little baby in the arms of his brother, so when you hear the truth over there you do it. And the word truth stands for Taking Real Understanding to Heart. That is the truth of your essence and your soul.”

Busey added, “The truth told me I wasn’t finished over here on Earth. When you feel the truth, BOOM! You go for it. The truth is the strongest ordnance you have in your body, your mind, your soul and your being. Yeeeeeeee!”

In order to save Busey’s life, a team of neurosurgeons from Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center completed a two-hour emergency procedure on the Buddy Holly Story star. Thereafter, hospital spokesman Ron Wise confirmed to the Associated Press that Busey was stable after the operation.

Years after the wreck, Busey recalled seeing angels following his near-fatal injury. “I was surrounded by angels. And they don’t look like what they look like on Christmas cards,” he said on Larry King Live in 2005. “They’re big balls of light that float and carry nothing but love and warmth.”