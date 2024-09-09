Your account
Celebrity News

Us Weekly Need-to-Knows: Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Service, Kate Middleton’s Message and More

By
Although the last day of summer is officially September 21, it sure feels like fall to Us. It’s the first five-day work week of the month, and school’s back in session for everyone. As we settle into the new season, here’s what you need to know today. . .

Late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew were laid to rest during an emotional Monday service, where Johnny’s wife Meredith revealed she’s expecting their third child.

In an intimate, emotional new video featuring her husband Prince Willam and their three kids, Princess Kate Middleton announces she’s completed chemotherapy treatments amid her cancer battle.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were never exactly coy about their relationship, which ended with a broken engagement in 2022. Now, the Big Little Lies actress has dropped a major hint about why their romance ended.

Taylor Swift is making the most of her Eras Tour hiatus, spending the past weekend out and about in NYC with boyfriend Travis Kelce. After a Sunday spent at the U.S. Open, the couple grabbed dinner at a mediterranean eatery — and Us has all the inside details about their date.

Patti Scialfa, E Street Band guitarist and wife to Bruce Springsteen, announced that she’s been diagnosed with a blood cancer that affects her immune system.

