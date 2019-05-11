The plot thickens. Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan seemingly agreed with insults lobbed against her costar Constance Wu after the latter ranted on Twitter about the renewal of her ABC sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat.

“Constance Wu’s conduct today comes as no surprise to anyone who has worked with her in recent years,” journalist Yashar Ali tweeted on Friday, May 10. “She has a reputation for being rude, petty, mean-spirited, and ungrateful.”

Chan, 36, liked the tweet, though it was later deleted by Ali.

The Captain Marvel star and the Fresh Off the Boat actress, 37, starred as Astrid Leong-Teo and Rachel Chu, respectively, in Crazy Rich Asians. Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Ken Jeong also appeared in the 2018 rom-com hit.

Wu made headlines on Friday when she lashed out after the season 6 renewal of her show. “So upset right now that I’m literally crying,” she wrote. “Ugh. F–k.” She later hit back at a fan who congratulated her on the “great news,” replying: “No it’s not.” The actress even took to Instagram to comment “dislike” on the renewal announcement.

The Hustlers star defended her statements and denied that she was upset over the renewal. “I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show,” she tweeted. “You’re making an assumption.”

Wu posted a lengthy retort via Twitter on Saturday, May 11, to clarify her intentions. “I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about,” she explained. “So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

The Eastsiders alum went on to note that she was disappointed because the unnamed project would have pushed her, rather than kept her in the “comfort and ease” of Fresh Off the Boat. “Sometimes even my closest friends are baffled at how I could value artistic challenge/difficulties over success/happiness,” she wrote. “But I do. I know it’s weird.”

Wu admitted that her tweets were “insensitive to those who are struggling” before apologizing and insisting that she loves working on the sitcom. “People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts—that conflict is part of being human. So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job,” she concluded. “I appreciate those who have given me the space and faith to believe what I say about both parts of my heart. Thank you. It’s meaningful when you make the choice to believe women.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!