Gena Rowlands, ‘The Notebook’ Star, Dead at Age 94

Gena Rowlands, known for her role in The Notebook as well as her work with filmmaker husband John Cassavetes, died on Wednesday, August 14, at the age of 94.

Rowlands died at her home in Indian Wells, California, surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death, Deadline reported. No cause of death has been announced, but Rowlands had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. TMZ was first to report the news.

Rowlands, an honorary Oscar recipient who also received two Academy Award nods, portrayed an Alzheimer’s-afflicted woman in The Notebook, which was directed by her son, Nick Cassavettes. Her son revealed in June of this year that his mother was actually suffering from the disease.

“She’s in full dementia. And it’s so crazy — we lived it, she acted it, and now it’s on us,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

