General Hospital star Kate Mansi has a lot to celebrate after her engagement to Matt McInnis.

Apparently today is a holiday, but I think July 3rd was even better,” McInnis, 40, announced via Instagram on Thursday, July 4, sharing a photo of the couple hugging. They spent Independence Day with beautiful views of trees and mountains.

Mansi, 36, showed off her stunning emerald-cut diamond ring while eating a burrito and cheering on her favorite baseball team, writing, “LGM(atty),” which she later confirmed means “Let’s go Mets.” The Mets lost their game against the Washington Nationals on July 4, but Mansi still got to soak in her new engagement.

Mansi currently portrays Kristina Davis on General Hospital. Prior to that, she appeared as Hunter Clarkman on Casa Grande and Abigail Deveraux on Days of Our Lives, for which she won a Daytime Emmy award.

She made her debut on General Hospital in May 2023, taking over the role of Alexis and Sonny’s daughter from Lexi Ainsworth, who had played the character on and off since 2009.

“I’m just really excited to be taking on a storyline about endometriosis and a character who is part of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Mansi told Soap Opera Digest at the time. “Those are things that really matter to me.”

Before conquering the lofty role, Mansi said she took “extensive notes” and watched several key episodes.

“The way I work, it’s best to sort of just sit back and listen and little things, these little nuggets, will sort of stand out to you that you can hook onto,” she told the outlet. “And also, being on set, Nancy [Lee Grahn] and Kelly [Monaco], everyone that I was working with, was so great in terms of, like, ‘Oh, this is a thread that will come back up again,’ and sort of keeping me posted on that stuff.”

Mansi was drawn to the character because she’s a “dreamer.”

“She has really big dreams and she’s incredibly compassionate and empathetic and has a big heart and she wants to help and give herself,” Mansi said. “I relate to that part of Kristina; my younger self would sort of jump and on the way down be like, ‘Oh, I didn’t put as much thought into that as I maybe should have!’ But that part of her is what I think makes her so endearing, that she has this huge heart and doesn’t always look at her decisions from every angle.”