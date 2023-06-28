General Hospital actress Haley Pullos was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor following a near-fatal car crash in April.

The soap star, 24, was officially charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney on Wednesday, June 28. The charges include one felony count of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury and one misdemeanor count of hit and run driving resulting in property damage.

Pullos pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 27.

The charges stem from an April 29 accident where Pullos allegedly drove her car the wrong way on a Pasadena highway and collided head-on with another vehicle that was traveling at about 60 miles per hour. TMZ reported at the time that police said Pullos was involved in a separate hit-and-run traffic collision before the crash on the freeway.

“Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning,” the Pasadena Fire Department wrote via Facebook at the time. “Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision. Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles.”

The post concluded: “Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc.”

Earlier this month, Courtney Wilder — the driver of the other vehicle — filed a lawsuit against Pullos, according to TMZ. In his court filing, Wilder said he was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He also claimed that his car was totaled in the accident.

Pullos has played Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital since 2009. In May, she announced that she was taking a temporary leave of absence from the show following the accident.

“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover,” Pullos told Soap Opera Digest in a statement at the time. “I will be back as soon as possible!”

In the meantime, Animal Kingdom alum Holiday Mia Kriegel has been filling in for Pullos as Molly, making her debut in the May 22 episode of the long-running series.