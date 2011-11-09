George Clooney Opens Up About Stacy Keibler, Orgasms

George Clooney is not one to tweet and tell — but it's a different story for Stacy Keibler, his love of a few months.

Clooney, 50, tells the new Rolling Stone he's not bothered by Keibler's gushy tweets alluding to their hot and heavy romance. The former WWE wrestler, 32, writes constantly on the microblogging site about her adventures (the Toronto Film Fest, trips to Cabo) and blissful mood ("Smiling all day long!") with her man.

PHOTOS: Who else has George dated?

"She can do whatever she wants," Clooney tells the mag of Keibler's tweets. "I rarely tell anybody what they should be doing with their life."

The Descendants actor also opens up about his very first time — revealing that he lost his virginity at age 16, which was "young, very young, too young," he surmises.

PHOTOS: Stacy Keiber's enviable bikini bod

His first orgasm, though, was at a much more tender age. "I believe it was while climbing a rope when I was six or seven years old," the Oscar winner says. "I mean, nothing came out, but all the other elements were there. I remember getting to the top of the rope, hanging off the rope, and going, 'Oh, my God, this feels great!'"

PHOTOS: George and ex Elisabetta Canalis

And the dashing hunk isn't afraid to share his nutty, sometimes immature sense of humor.

Flatulence, for example, cracks him up. "Even the idea of a fart makes me laugh. Saying the word 'fart' makes me laugh," he admits. "I have iFart on my phone. I have remote whoopee cushions. Farts. To me, there's nothing funnier."

The new issue of Rolling Stone hits stands Nov. 11.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!