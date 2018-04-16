George Stephanopoulos nailed the sit-down interview with former FBI director James Comey on Sunday, April 15. But that’s not the only reason the 57-year-old journalist is making headlines.

Stephanopoulos’ comedian wife, Ali Wentworth, reveals in her upcoming book, Go Ask Ali, that the couple enjoys quite a healthy sex life after 17 years of marriage. It’s a fact that irks her female friends, according to the New York Post, which published lines from the memoir that’s released on April 24.

“The lowest moment for me is when the time arrives for the fateful question: ‘How often do you and your husband have sex?’” Wentworth, 53, writes in the memoir, according to the Post. “I have lost friends with this question.”

When Wentworth tells her pals the truth, the reactions are big. “The women gasp and scream like I’ve confessed that I shot my dog,” she jokes. “One of them always slams her first down on the table; a woman’s wine glass once smashed in her hand. I’m sorry! We’re hot for each other. Jesus!”

This isn’t the first time Wentworth has dished details on her love life. In a 2003 interview with The Washington Post, she responded to reports that her union was on the rocks by quipping, “Come on, do you know of many strained marriages that make love twice a day?”

The ABC anchor and Seinfeld alum (she played Jerry’s touchy-feely girlfriend on the “Soup Nazi” episode!) are parents of daughters Elliott, 15, and Harper, 12.

