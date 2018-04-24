George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been married for more than 16 years — and they can’t keep their hands off each other. In Wentworth’s new book, Go Ask Ali, the comedian reveals that she has lost friends who were jealous of her healthy sex life. Back in 1997, Wentworth, 53, boasted that she and the journalist, 57, are intimate twice a day.

Wentworth doesn’t get what the big deal is.

“Chris Rock even said to me, ‘You’re a married couple and you have an active physical life. That’s a great thing,’” Wentworth, 53, recalled during a Tuesday, April 24, appearance on Good Morning America.

“I’m not ashamed of it!” declared Wentworth, who was seated beside her GMA cohost husband. “There’s nothing to be ashamed of!”

Robin Roberts once said that Wentworth and political commentator Stephanopoulos are “the shining example of opposites attract.” And Wentworth would have to agree.

The mom of Elliott, 15, and Harper, 12, shared a story about a time the family flew to Nantucket in a lightening storm. While Wentworth was panicking and looking for life jackets, she noticed Stephanopoulos was just sitting there very still. “I threw a pen at the back of his head,” she said on GMA. It turned out he was mediating as the plane was dipping down!

“You’re so Zen!” she cracked, while jokingly rolling her eyes.

Wentworth’s memoir is filled with fun nuggets — and cautionary tales. “I’ve had three friends that have lost their husbands to the sexy babysitter,” she quipped. “And my feeling is don’t hire a hot babysitter. You don’t go to a bakery when you’re on a diet!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!