Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck is catching feelings for Hanna Cavinder.

The college football player seemingly confirmed romance rumors with the Miami Hurricanes basketball player by sharing a photo of the pair walking and holding hands.

“GVO,” Beck, 22, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 23, with a variety of photos from his summer.

Romance rumors between the pair started earlier this month when they were spotted celebrating the 4th of July together. A video shared on social media showed Beck hanging out with Hanna, 23, and her twin sister, Haley Cavinder. Also joining in on the fun was Haley’s boyfriend, Jake Ferguson, who happens to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

The new relationship comes at a time when both Beck and Hanna are expected to have big seasons in their respective sports.

Experts see Beck as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate this season after he completed 24 touchdown passes in 14 games for Georgia last season.

As for Hanna, she is expected to return to the basketball court for the Miami Hurricanes after taking the year off. She and her sister are among the top name, image and likeness earners because of their following on social media.

“When I made the decision to stop playing, I was excited to get more involved in the businesses and brands we are part of,” Hanna told the New York Post in July. “But watching Haley train and get ready for the season made me realize that I wasn’t ready to stop playing. I love basketball and I know I won’t be able to play it forever. Being with my sister is the perfect way to finish out my career.”

Haley added, “We both feel like we have more to give. We want to end our college basketball careers on a high note, and we wanted to do it together. The support from our coaches, teammates and family made it clear that this was the right move for us. We both knew we had unfinished business on the court and wanted to give it one more shot, together.”

In addition to playing basketball, Hanna and her sister are cofounders of the athletic-inspired beauty company, Hustle Beauty. They also had the opportunity to walk the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024.

“Checking in from the 305,” Hanna wrote via Instagram on July 10 before heading back to the basketball court.