Geraldo Rivera is backtracking on the recent controversial comments he made about sexual harassment. The former talk show host issued an apology via Twitter on Wednesday, November 29, following his earlier comments defending Matt Lauer, who was accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

“Reaction to my tweets today on #sexharassment makes clear I didn’t sufficiently explain that this is a horrendous problem,” Rivera, 74, tweeted Wednesday night. “Long hidden-Harassers are deviants who deserve what is coming to them. Often victims are too frightened to come forward in a timely fashion. I humbly apologize.”

Earlier that day, Rivera took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the recent sexual harassment claims that have hit Hollywood, including Lauer’s firing from NBC after the network “received a detailed complaint by a colleague of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” by the journalist, 59. Hours after his cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb revealed that Lauer had been let go from the Today show, Variety also published a report with more harassment claims made by several women against him.

“Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me,” Rivera wrote in his initial tweets. “News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor?”

Rivera continued, “A jerk’s a jerk in dating. #SexHarassment should be confined to situations where superior imposes himself on subordinate who feels unable to complain because of power of perp or feared consequences to victim’s employment. Shouldn’t be used to get even w bad bosses or hated ex’s.”

#SexHarassment allegations should require: 1-made in a timely fashion-say w/n 5 yrs. 2-some contemporaneous corroboration, like witnesses, electronic or written communications. W $ settlements in multi-millions slight chance exists some victims are motivated by more than justice — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

Some people took to Twitter to respond to his comments, including comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who replied to him writing, “F––k that geraldo.”

On Wednesday evening, Fox News responded to Rivera’s controversial messages. “Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of FOX News or its management,” a spokesperson for the network told Us Weekly in a statement. “We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him.”

