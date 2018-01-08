‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Has a Girlfriend: Details

Off the market! Daniel Kaluuya, who shines in the 2017 horror flick Get Out, attended the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, with his girlfriend Amandla.

The British-born star, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, brought Amandla as his date to the annual award show. The couple was spotted making small talk near their table throughout the evening as they enjoyed the star-studded event.

Kaluuya, 28, and his leading lady continued the evening’s festivities while attending Focus Features’ afterparty at The Beverly Hilton hotel. According to an eyewitness, the couple stayed by each other’s side throughout the soiree and danced together to the The Weeknd’s “I Can’t Feel My Face.” Later on, they chatted with Get Out director Jordan Peele and sipped cocktails alongside Viola Davis and Ludacris.

Although the Black Panther actor has yet to comment on his relationship, he and Amandla stepped out together in May 2017 for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

As previously reported, Kaluuya spoke about shooting Get Out with his onscreen girlfriend, Allison Williams, during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 3. “We would talk when we were [playing] boyfriend and girlfriend,” he said of their on-set dynamic, later adding that Williams, 29, didn’t talk to Kaluuya once her character turned evil. “She didn’t even wanna talk to me. When she was in the second mode, she wouldn’t talk to me. I think that’s good because there’s a tension.”

