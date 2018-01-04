Award show season is finally here! On Sunday, January 7, some of the hottest names in Hollywood will gather together to kick off the most festive time of the year with the Golden Globes.

Many talented actors and actresses will be praised for their performances in 2017, and several Tinseltown newcomers may reign victorious. Get Out is nominated for two awards and Us Weekly has gathered everything you need to know about the film’s breakout star Daniel Kaluuya, who is up for Best Actor in a Comedy.

The British-born actor, 28, who is new to the spotlight, recently opened up about the psycho-thriller’s success. While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at Variety’s Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday, January 3, Kaluuya revealed that his costar Allison Williams was “batsh-t crazy” on set, which helped set the mood for the horror film.

Here are five things you need to know about Kaluuya before award show season gets into full swing!

He Was Born in London to Ugandan Parents

The SAG Awards nominee grew up on a council estate, which is the British version of a housing project, with his mother and older sister. Kaluuya told The New York Times in an interview published on Thursday, January 4, that his father lived in Uganda and Kaluuya didn’t reconnect with that side of the family until he was 15.

He Wrote an Award-Winning Play as a Teenager

Although Kaluuya’s mother was not interested in the creative arts, one of his teachers recommended he take on acting in order to stay busy, according to the NYT. Kaluuya then wrote a play, which went on to win a local competition at London’s Hampstead Theater.

He Got The Starring Role in Get Out After a Skype Conversation

Get Out director Jordan Peele initially wanted to hire an American actor for his film. However, after witnessing Kaluuya’s captivating performance in an episode of Black Mirror, Peele was persuaded otherwise. Before Kaluuya flew to Los Angeles to audition for the role, he convinced Peele via a Skype conversation that he was perfect to portray the lead character, Chris.

He Already Has Another Major Role Lined Up

Following the success of his debut film Get Out, Kaluuya is set to star in Marvel’s Black Panther flick, which will hit theaters on Friday, February 16.

His Career Is Just Getting Started

As for what’s next? Kaluuya told the NYT that he is currently writing a television series, as well as a film!

