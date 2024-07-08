Giada De Laurentiis and ex-husband Todd Thompson are coming together to support their rising star.

Over the 4th of July holiday weekend, the exes reunited to cheer on daughter Jade, 16, at a theater camp performance.

“First stop back — Jadey’s camp performances 🏕️,” De Laurentiis, 53, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 8. “Soo proud of our girl & so special to watch her do what she loves.”

In addition to capturing her daughter onstage, the former Food Network star posted a candid shot where she embraced her only child with a giant hug. De Laurentiis also shared a pic of her and Thompson, 61, posing with Jade after curtain call.

“Camp pickup weekend,” Thompson wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 7. “Loved her musicals and didn’t know she would make such a cool Sheriff.”

The weekend proved to be a family affair as De Laurentiis also brought her current partner, Shane Farley, to the show. “LeVain for the show,” the chef wrote via her Instagram Stories as she snapped a selfie next to Thompson and Farley while holding a bag of desserts. “I’m so proud.”

Thompson and De Laurentiis announced their split in 2014 after nearly 11 years of marriage. At the time, the pair expressed a desire to coparent their daughter without any drama.

“Todd and I share a beautiful daughter and a lifetime of great memories that we both treasure more than anything,” she wrote via Facebook. “We are so thankful for our friends and family, and really appreciate the support in this time of change.”

De Laurentiis began dating Farley in 2015 and the couple recently enjoyed a trip to Italy. When asked if she would ever consider marriage again, the best-selling author didn’t close the door.

“Ah, you know what? You never know in this life,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m never going to say never.”

Putting romance aside, De Laurentiis continues to be a hands-on parent as her daughter officially becomes a teenager. Back in 2022, Jade started high school at a school that follows a less academic and more artsy curriculum.

“I think that she’s found her people. It’s so wonderful to see that in high school,” De Laurentiis told People at the time. “She’s really enjoying herself. She doesn’t have a uniform anymore. She can buy lunch. I know it sounds silly, but she was never able to do that before. She loves the freedom that she now has.”