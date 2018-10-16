Giada De Laurentiis isn’t ruling anything out when it comes to love — and a second chance at happily ever after. The celebrity chef opened up to Us Weekly about her current dating situation and revealed whether she’d walk down the aisle again.

“Ah, you know what? You never know in this life,” the 48-year-old Everyday Pasta author told Us at the Food Network’s rooftop birthday party in New York City on Saturday, October 13, of getting married again. “I’m never going to say never.”

De Laurentiis — who has been dating TV producer Shane Farley since August 2015 — however, played coy when asked if she would say yes if her love popped the question. She quipped: “It depends who the proposal is from!”

Us Weekly confirmed that the Food Network personality and Farley are a couple in November 2015. The relationship news came less than two months after De Laurentiis and her ex-husband Todd Thompson finalized their divorce.

The Giada at Home host announced that she and the 55-year-old fashion designer were separating after 11 years of marriage in a statement on her website in December 2014.

“After an amicable separation since July, Todd and I have decided to end our marriage,” she wrote. “Although our decision to separate comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus on the future and overwhelming desire for our family’s happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths.”

The former couple share 10-year-old daughter, Jade Marie.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!