Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Step Out Separately After Split

No more pillowtalk. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spent some time in different states after announcing that they had called it quits on their two-year relationship.

The former One Direction singer, 25, was spotted hanging out with friends at a pool in Miami Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, March 14. Wearing just a pair of red shorts, he showed off his heavily tattooed body and six-pack abs while going shirtless. He later covered up with a patterned shirt, but left it unbuttoned.

More than a thousand miles north, the supermodel, 22, stepped out in New York City. She was all smiles as she left her apartment on Thursday, March 15, in a red jacket, a maroon turtleneck sweater and plaid pants.

As previously reported, Hadid and Malik announced on Tuesday, March 13, that they had broken up. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

The Tommy Hilfiger ambassador later tweeted a note of her own. “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. xG.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2015 that the pair were dating after the “Dusk Till Dawn” crooner ended his engagement with Perrie Edwards. Hadid previously dated Cody Simpson and Joe Jonas.

