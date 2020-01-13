Gigi Hadid Called as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Case

Gigi Hadid is doing her civic duty. The 24-year-old supermodel was spotted at a New York City courthouse on Monday, January 13, for jury duty.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hadid is a potential juror for the criminal trial against Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women. During the designer’s conversation with Judge James Burke, Hadid confirmed that she has met the disgraced movie producer, 67, and Salma Hayek, who is one of his accusers.

“Is there anything about having met them that makes you unable to be an impartial juror?” Burke asked Hadid, per the outlet.

She replied: “I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts.” Hadid was asked to return on Thursday, January 16, for additional questioning.

Hayek, 53, called Weinstein her “monster” in an op-ed published by The New York Times in December 2017. (Weinstein denied the allegations.)

“Harvey Weinstein was a passionate cinephile, a risk taker, a patron of talent in film, a loving father and a monster. For years, he was my monster,” the actress, who worked with Weinstein on the 2002 film Frida, wrote. “No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn’t even involved with. No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and Angelina Jolie are among the other females in Hollywood who have made allegations against Weinstein. He previously pleaded not guilty to felony rape and criminal sex act charges in June 2018.

Earlier this month, Hadid referred to getting summoned for jury duty a “dream [come] true.”

“I’ve been summoned for jury duty, y’all,” she wrote on January 5 via her Instagram Stories. “Not sure why this shocked me so much? My mom and @vesperw seemed concerned by my genuine excitement.”

She added: “I realize it will prob suck,” [but] “let me dream.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the judge has dismissed several potenital jurors who said they could not be impartial when it comes to the case. Judge Burke also scolded potenital jurors who discussed the case via social media.

“Let me tell you, they may be held in contempt of court … and face serious consequences up to and including 30 days in jail and a significant fine,” he told the potential jurors. “So, don’t do that.”