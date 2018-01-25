Even though more than 70 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, Gina Gershon says she had a different experience with the disgraced movie producer.

“I have to say, Harvey was always very nice to me,” Gershon told Us Weekly exclusively at the New York premiere for permission on Wednesday, January 25, when asked about her experiences with him. “He’s sent me flowers to my show. Part of me feels like, ‘What am I? Chopped liver?’ Everyone has these stories and I really don’t. I just feel like maybe I’ve had different experiences, you know. I don’t know.”

Gershon appeared in The Weinstein Company’s 2006 movie I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With.

“I remember with Showgirls, when that began, it was a very interesting moment where, like, executives or people in the business, they’d say, ‘Hey, I hear you’re doing Showgirls. And they would definitely be looking at me like kind of lasciviously and consciously I’d kind of cross my arms over my chest and I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah, sure,’ and start talking about Paul Verhoeven’s Dutch films and how great they were … I definitely felt uncomfortable but I just pretended it wasn’t happening, but I think by the fifth or sixth time it happened, something occurred to me,” Gershon, 55, continued. “Instead of protecting myself, I’d just look them straight in the eye and say, ‘Oh yeah, it’s going to be great. I get to sleep with girls, I get to sleep with boys, I get to dance naked and it’s going to be amazing.’ I would look them straight in the eye and they would visibly kind of melt and then it kind of took the power away.”

As previously reported, more than 70 women — including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and Angelina Jolie — have accused 65-year-old Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault. In the wake of the allegations, Weinstein was fired from his own company and expelled by the Television Academy, and his wife of 10 years, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him. Weinstein, who denies all allegations of rape against him, checked into a treatment center, but left after one week, Us Weekly confirmed on October 20.

The Cocktail actress added, “You know it’s like when you’re with animals, my little kitty-cat Louis, who’s a little baby cat, you know if you stare at a cat long enough, especially if it’s a boy, if you look down, he’ll attack you. But if you keep staring at them, they’ll go (makes cat noise) and they’ll run away and I think that’s just the laws of the jungle.”

