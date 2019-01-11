Gina Rodriguez 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Carmen Sandiego’s Gina Rodriguez tells Us what in the world we don’t know about her. Read on to learn the 34-year-old actress’ nickname, her favorite memories on the Jane the Virgin set and more.

1. Cleaning my house is what I do to escape.

2. I relate most to my character Anya Thorensen in [2018’s] Annihilation because she was navigating through a hectic climate and fighting mental illness.

3. I’m always running late.

4. My favorite way to connect with my friends is face-to-face, just like the old-school way.

5. My friends call me “Vag.” Like va-gee-na. The best part of a vagina is Gina.

6. I’ll miss everything about playing Jane [on Jane the Virgin] — the sets, the crew and the cast. I’ll miss saying the lines and putting on the silly A-line dresses.

7. My favorite family holiday tradition is dancing the salsa and eating pork on Christmas.

8. The most influential person in my life is my father because he imposes himself on me. He has such a loud voice.

9. The best birthday present I’ve ever received was my father getting healthy [after] he got sick a few years ago.

10. The last thing I do before I go to sleep is brush my teeth. [And] that means somebody’s woken me up to brush them. It’s something I tend to forget. It’s gross.

11. The greatest piece of advice I’ve ever been given is, “Fear only exists between your two ears.” Pretty gangster if you think about it.

12. “I can and I will” is my personal mantra.

13. The hardest lesson I’ve ever had to learn was that love is not unconditional.

14. The part of Carmen Sandiego’s character that speaks to me the most is her ambition for justice.

15. I like giving back to others by using my platform for good. When I’m given opportunities like working with Always, that is a double blessing for me.

16. I’d cast Jenna Ortega to play me. She played the young me on Jane the Virgin and she’s an incredible talent.

17. My first concert was ’NSync. I did a meet-and-greet with Justin Timberlake.

18. The ideal perfect date night [includes] bomb food, a movie and talking ’til it’s time to go to sleep.

19. I have everything I need. I’m alive and I’m breathing.

20. The most romantic thing [my fiancé] Joe LoCicero does is cleaning because he knows that my peace and balance come from everything being clean.

21. My biggest fear is the dentist.

22. My most embarrassing moment during an audition was pilot season. The year I booked Jane, I ripped my pencil skirt down the back in the audition, no panties. It was awful.

23. Any song by Adele makes me cry. That b—ch brings the tears.

24. I’m very, very lucky because my fans are super awesome.

25. My biggest splurge was giving my grandmother money, and it was the best feeling in the entire world.

Catch Rodriguez in Miss Bala, in theaters February 1.

