Wedding bells will soon be ringing! Gina Rodriguez is engaged to boyfriend Joe LoCicero, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

The Golden Globe winner, 34, sparked engagement speculation on Monday, July 30, after posting an Instagram photo of herself sporting a diamond ring. “‘They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn’t,’” she captioned the picture, quoting artist Frida Kahlo. “‘I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.’”

Rodriguez and LoCicero, 31, met in 2016 when he appeared on an episode of her hit CW show.

“He thought I was being nice to him because I am nice to everyone that comes on the show,” she said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in November 2017. “So he thought I was just being super sweet to him and I thought he was just being sweet on me because I’m the lead.”

Rodriguez gushed over the actor in December 2016 on their “first Christmas together,” writing that his love “has been the greatest gift.” She also praised him on his 31st birthday in August 2017, writing on Instagram, “To my king. I love you.”

LoCicero has publicly supported the Annihilation actress and was by her side during the Emmy Awards in September 2017 and the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January. The pair also locked lips while walking the 2018 Oscars red carpet in March.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!