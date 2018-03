Hotness times two! The Oscars 2018 red carpet on Sunday, March 4, was full of so many well-dressed couples, it was hard to narrow down to the best dressed! But we did it — and here they are! From Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero to Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault to Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele, scroll to see which twosomes made our chicest couples list for the 90th Academy Awards.