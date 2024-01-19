Ginuwine would rather not hear any of his songs when he’s in the bedroom.

“No,” the singer, 53, said while trying to hold back a laugh during a Wednesday, January 17,

interview with TMZ when asked if he listens to his own tracks while having sex. “Absolutely not.”

While Ginuwine is known for his sultry and seductive tunes, he looks to other musicians to provide the soundtrack to his NSFW escapades.

“I like old-school stuff. Marvin Gaye, ‘What’s Going On,'” he explained. “I play Jodeci too.”

Related: Celebrities Share Sex Confessions Over the Years TMI! From Armie Hammer to Angelina Jolie, see which famous stars have spoken candidly about their sex life in the press

Ginuwine is best known for his hit “Pony” which dropped in 1996 and has become a go-to option for most people’s playlists when making love.

“If you’re horny, let’s do it / Ride it, my pony / My saddle’s waitin’ / Come and jump on it,” Ginuwine sings in the chorus.

While speaking with TMZ, Ginuwine was asked if he got a lot of female attention after releasing “Pony” but the Grammy nominee played coy.

“I don’t remember. I’m a good boy now,” he shared. “Back in the day, I was a little crazy, but right now I don’t remember. That was 27 years ago.”

Most recently, Ginuwine appeared on season 10 of The Masked Singer as the Husky. He was the ninth competitor to be eliminated. Ne-Yo ended up taking the crown.

“My time on The Masked Singer meant to me personally that I can overcome any obstacles as long as I put my mind to it,” Ginuwine said in a December 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly following his exit from the show. “And don’t let the journey of it all discourage me. Just if you signed on to do it, do it, and do your best and see it all the way through. So that’s what I’ll take from it.”

Ginuwine also got a shoutout last year in Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me. Spears, 41, recalled meeting Ginuwine with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Related: '90s Pop Stars: Then and Now From Britney Spears to ‘NSync, our favorite '90s pop stars have changed so much over the years — click through to see how time has treated the singers

“One day, J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I had never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion,” she penned. “He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz. Ginuwine, what’s up, my homie?’”

Ginuwine later shared that he did not remember the encounter Spears wrote about.

“If Justin would’ve did something like that, I probably would’ve looked at him like, ‘Why are you acting like that?'” he said in a December 2023 interview with People. “If he did that, that would be something that I would remember. That would’ve definitely stuck out.”