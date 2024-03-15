Fitness influencer Giorgi ‘Tzane’ Janelidze died after falling into a ravine while filming social media content in Italy.

According to Greek outlet Ethnos, the Wednesday, March 13, accident occurred while Janelidze was standing on a balcony without a railing, where he slipped and fell into the ravine. Firefighters from Melito Porto Salvo detachment and the SAF unit arrived on the scene but were unable to save him. Helicopters subsequently retrieved his body and transferred it to Saline Joniche, where he was turned over to authorities. He was 23.

Prior to his death, Janelidze had traveled to Roghudi Vecchio, Calabria, an ancient mountain village that was abandoned in the 1970s due to severe flooding. His friend Chris Kogias, who was on the trip with him, later confirmed his death to Ethnos.

“Tzane is no longer with us,” Kogias told the outlet on Thursday, March 14. “He left us yesterday afternoon during the trip we made to Italy. Please pray with us for his soul to rest in peace.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Janelidze’s girlfriend, Elena Margariti, also took to social media to mourn the tragic loss. “The most beautiful person inside and out, the biggest adventure I’ve ever had with someone,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story, per the New York Post. “With my man, my whole life.”

She continued, “Many dreams, a home together, through our difficulties, through our joys, and we made it, us against all odds. So unfairly, so early. I love you so much. We will meet again. My Tzitsi.”

Janelidze had more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, where he often shared tips and tricks as well as videos of his daily workouts. He also promoted apparel and protein powder for his business, which he cofounded with fellow influencer “Dream Greek.”