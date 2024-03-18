Gisele Bündchen broke down her wellness routine — from waking up at 5 a.m. to going to bed at 10 p.m.

The 43-year-old model opened up about her daily rituals, including what she likes to eat and her favorite workouts, while speaking with WSJ. in an interview published on Monday, March 18. First, Bündchen kicks her morning off with “lukewarm water with a little lemon and Celtic salt.”

For breakfast, she eats eggs, avocado, omelets or frittatas. Bündchen — who is releasing a cookbook later this month, titled Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul: A Healthy Lifestyle Cookbook — added that “sometimes” she’ll have a smoothie instead. “I always make an almond paste to have some protein in there.” Instead of using white sugar as a sweetener, which she refers to as “poison,” Bündchen loves to add “honey, maple syrup” or dates to her recipes. (Bündchen’s cookbook is designed for those who want to eat healthy on a time crunch and includes 100 recipes.)

After breakfast, Bündchen starts her workout routine, which consists of outdoor activities and Pilates. “I love Pilates because I had back surgery three years ago and it helps with your core,” she explained, noting that she works out six times a week. “I like exercise outside: surfing, swimming, horseback riding, volleyball. When I’m on holiday, I do more of that.” She also meditates and practices jiu-jitsu with rumored boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The former Victoria’s Secret model and the fitness instructor were first spotted together in November 2022, one month after her split from ex-husband Tom Brady. Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly the pair’s friendship “turned romantic last summer.”

“Gisele also loves being with someone who is from Brazil, they both have a shared history that she hasn’t had with anyone she’s dated,” the insider continued, sharing Valente is “amazing” with her kids.

Bündchen and Brady, 46, share two children together: son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 16, whom he previously welcomed with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Elsewhere in her WSJ. interview, Bündchen admitted it can be “difficult” for her to “manage” both her schedule and her children’s.

“I have my kids sometimes, sometimes I don’t have my kids,” she said. “There’s a different ritual when I’m with them and when I’m not. When my kids are with me, they have so many activities. It’s difficult to manage my schedule and their schedule.”

The model mom, however, always makes it work. In December 2023, she celebrated both Benjamin and Vivian’s birthdays with sweet social media posts.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest boy! You have the biggest heart and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday,” she wrote alongside a number of photos of Benjamin. “Ps. One day your baby will stand as tall as you are. And you won’t be ready for it.”

For Vivian’s 11th birthday, Bündchen posted a carousel of snaps of them cuddling, riding horses together, practicing yoga poses and more. “Happy birthday my little sunshine! I am so proud of you in every way. Thank you for making my life so much brighter,” she captioned the post.