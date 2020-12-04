‘Glee’ Cast Organizes Fundraiser in Late Costar Naya Rivera’s Memory

Never forgotten. The cast of Glee is honoring the memory of their late costar, Naya Rivera, with a fundraiser for her favorite charity.

The GoFundMe campaign — which is titled the SNIXXMAS Charity Drive — was launched on Friday, December 4, with proceeds benefitting Alexandria House, a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles that provides safe housing for women and children.

“If you were lucky enough to know Naya, you know she threw some epic parties,” the website’s statement reads. “The best of them all was her annual Christmas party, which she dubbed Snixxmas. Snixxmas was like Naya herself… sparkling, fabulous and one hell of a good time! But it wasn’t only glitz, glamour and gay apparel. Every holiday season, Naya found ways to give back. Recently, Naya began working with a local non-profit in Los Angeles called Alexandria House. She not only raised and contributed funds for them, but also volunteered her time and effort to the organization.”

Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison and Jenna Ushkowitz encouraged their fans to make contributions in Rivera’s memory. Morris, 33, penned an emotional message for the cause on Friday via Instagram.

“This year I lost one of my dearest friends, Naya,” the actress wrote. “She always inspired me because she never let a holiday season go by without giving back to those in need. We’re keeping Nayas spirit alive this holiday season by raising funds for one of her favorite organizations, Alexandria House. Please, give what you can and help spread Snixxmas cheer.”

Morrison, 42, asked his followers via Twitter to “cherish the beautiful giving spirit of our friend Naya Rivera” with their donations. Ushkowitz, 34, added, “Let’s give back to those in need and help us continue the legacy of Snixxmas!”

In July, Rivera accidentally drowned in a lake while boating with her then 4-year-old son, Josey, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. She was 33.

Rivera portrayed Santana Lopez on Glee from 2009 to 2015. Morris, for her part, played Brittany S. Pierce, one of Santana’s love interests on the show. The Dancing With the Stars alum paid tribute to Rivera in the wake of her death.

“You’re still here with me,” she wrote in July. “And I’m not done remembering your legacy. I’m doing something everyday to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay.”