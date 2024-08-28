Glen Powell reacted to claims that he has more audience “appeal” than Ryan Gosling, and he stood up for his fellow Ken.

Powell, 35, reacted to an article from The Wrap, in which an “unnamed producer” called him the “biggest up-and-coming movie star” before stacking up his career against Gosling’s, writing, “Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling, whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males.”

Keeping a level head about the flattering take on his career, Powell shared the article via X, adding, “Gosling is a legend. I’m just Glen.”

“Humble considerate King, this is why you’ll always be famous,” one fan responded in the comments while someone else agreed, “Two great people can coexist. Commendable standing up for Ryan.” Another user, referencing the steamy photos of Powell shared with the article, quipped, “Who knew that the opinion of an ‘unnamed Hollywood producer’ and a photo of you and would cause such a ruckus.”

Powell’s post referenced Gosling and Margot Robbie’s 2023 smash hit, Barbie, which earned over $1 billion at the box office. Gosling starred as Ken and earned critical acclaim — plus Best Supporting Actor nominations at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes — for his performance in the film, which included the musical number “I’m Just Ken.” The track won Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Awards and was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys and Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

On the heels of the successes of Twisters and Anyone But You, Powell has signed on to star in the Hulu comedy Chad Powers as well as another highly anticipated project, the new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man, per multiple outlets. Paramount Pictures gave the green light and production will reportedly start in November.

The story follows Ben Richards, a man desperate for money to help treat his daughter’s illness, per the author’s website. “His last chance is entering a game show called The Running Man where the objective is to elude police and specially trained trackers for a month. The reward is a cool billion dollars,” reads the synopsis. “The catch is that everyone else on the planet is watching and willing to turn him in for a reward.”

Powell’s newfound star status isn’t lost on him. However, he acknowledged that his success hasn’t been as instantaneous as it seems, as he started his career with a role in 2003’s Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and this is the first time where I can definitely feel a shift,” Powell told Sharp Magazine during an interview published on Monday, August 26. “I got to have a really amazing year where I promoted Anyone But You and Hit Man and Twisters, three movies I’m incredibly proud of, and I feel really grateful for this moment. But right now, I’m just excited to get back into acting, which is where I feel the most like myself.”

The Top Gun: Maverick actor also noted it’s a “miracle” to be able to “pay the bills” and “survive” as a full-time actor.

“I am hyper-aware of that,” he continued. “You never forget how people treated you. It’s why I feel this insane sense of gratitude right now. I don’t take any of this for granted — at all.”