It’s still a Glen Powell summer, but the internet has done a full 180 on his looks — especially after seeing his Chad Powers costume.

Powell, 35, officially started filming his upcoming Hulu comedy series in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 21. The first photos of the hunky star on set showed him with longer blonde hair, a prominent mustache and what appeared to be a prosthetic nose.

As the photos started to go viral, internet users had a lot to say about Powell’s new look — and the reactions weren’t great.

“Let’s cast this good looking dude and make him look horrific,” one X user wrote.

Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi shared the photos as well, which elicited some pretty hilarious comments.

“Quick question: what the f–k?” one person wrote. A second asked, “How is he that good looking and also that unattractive at the same time?”

Someone else quipped: “If Tom Cruise and Owen Wilson had a kid it would look like this.”

The show, titled Chad Powers, is based on an Eli Manning ESPN+ skit released in September 2022. At the time, Manning, 43, totally transformed into the fictional Chad Powers with prosthetics and a long blonde wig — which is exactly what Powell was wearing.

In the skit, Manning as Chad Powers tried out as a walk-on for the Penn State University football team. While the coach was in tune with what was going on, the players had not been clued in. After the tryouts came to end, Manning took off his prosthetics in front of the team.

Powell’s upcoming series has a similar premise.

“When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers,” the show’s description reads, per Deadline.

Aside from Powell, the show is set to star Perry Mattfeld, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Steve Zahn, Quentin Plair and Wynn Everett.

The Twisters star is also listed as an executive producer and cocreator on the project alongside Michael Waldron.

“We’re both diehard college football fans,” they shared in a joint statement released to Deadline in February. “When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.”