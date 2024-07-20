Forget nepo babies — Glen Powell’s mom and dad are the first ever nepo parents.

“The greatest gift that my parents gave me is never making me sit in things I didn’t want to sit in and letting me chase the passions I wanted to chase, no matter what,” Powell, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his new movie Twisters. “I am really grateful for my parents for not trying to deter me from a job that has such a low success rate.”

The actor recalled that he would be “picking dandelions” in the outfield while playing baseball as a kid, and his parents, Cyndy and Glen Sr., were ready to let him try something else.

“I played violin for a bit, and all of a sudden, I was like, ‘No, not into this anymore.’ They let me give it up,” he continued, noting they were supportive until Powell found something he “really loved.” That’s where his acting career comes in.

“When I discovered movies, I was like, ‘That’s all I wanted to do.’ It didn’t matter the schedule. I would wake up thinking about it and wake up talking about it,” he told Us. “It’s what I want to do my whole life.”

Instead of deterring Powell from “being unemployed for the rest of your life” his parents encouraged him to “chase” his passion.

As Powell’s fame has continued to rise, his parents have made various cameos in his movies over the years. Keep scrolling to uncover Cyndy and Glen Sr.’s most iconic moments on screen:

‘Twisters’

Powell revealed that his parents “get quite a few frames” in his July 2024 flick.

“They’re right behind me in the rodeo sequence,” Powell told Us, referring to a scene where he’s sitting next to costar Daisy Edgar-Jones. (The Twisters TikTok account offered a sneak peek.)

“They have some very good screen time, and they’re in the cowboy hats and the boots and the whole get-up,” Powell continued to Us. “They look great. I mean, obviously, they’re from Texas. So, they should look very comfortable in that look, but they nailed it.”

‘Hit Man’

For the May 2024 film, Powell’s parents were featured in different scenes. Glen Sr. appeared to be sitting behind his son in aviators at one point. A second moment featured Cyndy as a juror in a courtroom scene.

‘Anyone But You’

Both of Powell’s parents are in that airplane scene from the December 2023 rom-com. Yes, Sydney Sweeney climbed over both Cyndy and Glen Sr. while stealing her costar’s chocolate chip cookie, and Us will never forget.

‘Devotion’

The duo played a couple walking on the beach in Powell’s November 2022 war flick.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

What’s it like to live out Us staffers’ dreams, Cyndy and Glen Sr.? The duo were in the bar when Miles Teller was singing “Great Balls of Fire” in the May 2022 movie.

‘Hidden Figures’

Powell’s mom was also a NASA employee when this movie premiered in January 2017.

‘Everybody Wants Some!!’

Cyndy made a brief appearance as a lunch lady in this March 2016 film.

‘Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over’

Powell himself makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in this 2003 movie — and so does his mom. Cyndy does, in fact, appear as an adult spy.