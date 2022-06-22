Offering her opinion. Gloria Estefan has no regrets about not performing at the 2020 Super Bowl — but she seemingly put Jennifer Lopez‘s comments about the experience on blast.

“Look, this is the bottom line. You have very little time, like 12 minutes or something, to get things on and off the set,” Estefan, 64, said during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, June 21. “So, could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza and they tried to pack it as much as possible.”

The Grammy Award winner, who confirmed that she chose not to participate, then threw some shade, adding, “OK, and imagine what J.Lo would have said if I was the third [performer]! I literally would come out, done ‘Shake Your Body’ [and ‘Conga’] and out. It was their moment. Plus, I didn’t want to go on a diet in December.”

Estefan’s response comes after Lopez’s Halftime documentary showed her reaction to Shakira being named the co-headliner for the sporting event.

“Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice,” the singer’s longtime manager, Benny Medina, detailed in the film, which started streaming on Netflix earlier this month. “It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

The Hustlers actress, 52, pointed out that she wasn’t thrilled about the decision to split her time on stage. “We have six f—king minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left. But there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f—king revue,” the New York native said. “We have to sing our message. … This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.”

During the film, Lopez and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 45, were seen communicating about their performance. “They said 12 minutes. I got kind of a good confirmation that we could have an extra minute or two, so now we’re at, like, 13, 14 minutes,” the Marry Me star added at the time. “I think, Shakira, what we should have is you should have half the time and I should [have half]. If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve f—king done.”

