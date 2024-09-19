Before Joan Vassos officially kicked off her Golden Bachelorette journey on Wednesday, September 18, the ABC reality star gave Us Weekly exclusive insight into how her season ends — but the question of whether she found love was a “hard” one for her to answer. “I feel like I found a lot of love and there’s all different kinds of love,” Joan told Us. “I feel like every one of these men are gonna be in my life forever. We shared really, really intimate things about our lives and we are bonded. So I think I found a lot of love actually this season.” From Bachelor Nation to Hollywood’s A-list, these stories have Us buzzing:

The Valley’s Brittany Cartwright exclusively took Us inside the “roller-coaster” of emotions behind her split from Jax Taylor — and admitted she “really thought” they’d end up back together.

exclusively took Us inside the “roller-coaster” of emotions behind her split from — and admitted she “really thought” they’d end up back together. According to an insider, Brad Pitt is “very committed” to a future with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon , who “brings out the best” in the Oscar winner.

is “very committed” to a future with his girlfriend, , who “brings out the best” in the Oscar winner. A glimpse at Bella Hadid ’s morning routine has Us investigating some of Hollywood’s most outrageous wakeup calls, from Gwyneth Paltrow ’s meditations to Mark Wahlberg ’s 4 a.m. workouts. Are any of them Just Like Us (or not)?

’s morning routine has Us investigating some of Hollywood’s most outrageous wakeup calls, from ’s meditations to ’s 4 a.m. workouts. Are any of them Just Like Us (or not)? Diddy pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, following his arrest in New York City. Now, Kesha, 50 Cent and more celebrities are sharing their thoughts on the details of his unsealed indictment.

Sign up to get daily news via email and follow Us on Instagram or Facebook for more news, exclusive interviews and intel, red carpet dispatches and beyond.