Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s connection is stronger than ever after making their red carpet debut earlier this month.

“They’re super in love,” a source exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly, adding that the duo’s decision to go public as a couple was a “big deal.”

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 31, went red carpet official after nearly two years of dating at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Pitt’s new film Wolfs on September 1. The couple posed for red carpet pics alongside Pitt’s costar George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney. In contrast to Pitt’s all-black attire, de Ramon sported a white one-shoulder gown and silver jewelry.

The premiere made for a perfect date night for the couple, as a second source tells Us they are both “hippies at heart” and have bonded over their love of art and music. “Brad loves introducing Ines to his friends because she’s such a joy to be around,” the insider adds. “She brings out the best in Brad.”

The second source went on to note that things are “serious between Brad and Ines,” adding, “He’s very committed to her and their future.”

De Ramon has shown her love for the Oscar winner by offering him support amid his messy divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The pair — who were together for roughly a decade before tying the knot in 2014 — have been locked in turbulent legal battles regarding the custody of their six children and their stakes in their Château Miraval winery since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. (The exes were declared legally single in 2019 but have yet to officially finalize their divorce.)

“Her support has shown Brad who she really is as a partner,” the first source tells Us of de Ramon.

The second source adds: “It’s meant so much to him and brought them close together. Brad has a lot of up and down days, and [Ines] has been his rock through it all. She has a really good heart.”

Pitt and de Ramon were first romantically connected in November 2022, two months after de Ramon split from her ex-husband, Paul Wesley. (She and The Vampire Diaries alum, 42, finalized their divorce in March.)

A separate source confirmed to Us in December 2022 that Pitt and de Ramon were “officially dating,” adding, “They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other.”

Their relationship quickly progressed, with another insider telling Us earlier this year that the duo had moved in together. “Friends say she’s a very good influence on him,” another source revealed in February. “Brad is so in love and happier than he’s ever been in a long time.”

Following their red carpet debut earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us that Pitt “didn’t want to step out with anyone unless he knew it was the real deal.” The source continued: “Stepping out with her signifies she is The One and [shows] their confidence in the relationship. It’s a big deal for him. It proves how much they’re in love with each other. He wouldn’t do it unless he was truly in love with her.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson and Amanda Williams