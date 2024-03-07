Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have officially finalized their divorce.
Wesley, 41, and de Ramon, 30, reached an agreement in February, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, March 7. The divorce was listed as “uncontested” in the most recent filing.
“[Both] parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” the paperwork read.
The former couple waived their rights to future spousal or partner support payments. Meanwhile, de Ramon asked to restore her former name.
Wesley and de Ramon sparked romance rumors in 2018 following his split from The Vampire Diaries costar Phoebe Tonkin. (Wesley was previously married to Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.) Since tying the knot, the pair kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.
Us confirmed in September 2022 that Wesley and de Ramon called it quits. “Their decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago. They request privacy at this time,” a rep for Wesley and de Ramon stated at the time.
Wesley has since moved on with model Natalie Kuckenburg. The couple have attended several events since taking their romance public in late 2022. De Ramon, for her part, has been dating Brad Pitt amid his lengthy divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.
A source told Us in February 2023 that Pitt, 60, was “really supportive” of de Ramon following her split from Wesley.
“He understands how it can be,” the insider shared before offering more insight into Pitt and de Ramon’s romance. “He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life.”
A second source told Us in February that Pitt and de Ramon moved in together after more than one year of dating.
“They moved in together a few weeks ago,” the insider shared, noting that de Ramon had already been spending most of her time at Pitt’s home. “Friends say she’s a very good influence on him. Brad is so in love and happier than he’s been in a long time.”