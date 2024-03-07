Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have officially finalized their divorce.

Wesley, 41, and de Ramon, 30, reached an agreement in February, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, March 7. The divorce was listed as “uncontested” in the most recent filing.

“[Both] parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” the paperwork read.

The former couple waived their rights to future spousal or partner support payments. Meanwhile, de Ramon asked to restore her former name.

Related: Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Looking back on their romance. Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon tied the knot in August 2018 and offered glimpses into their life with their dog, Gregory, before their split. The Vampire Diaries alum started dating Anita Ko Jewelry’s head of wholesale following his split from Phoebe Tonkin. Us Weekly confirmed in 2017 that the […]

Wesley and de Ramon sparked romance rumors in 2018 following his split from The Vampire Diaries costar Phoebe Tonkin. (Wesley was previously married to Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.) Since tying the knot, the pair kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.

Us confirmed in September 2022 that Wesley and de Ramon called it quits. “Their decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago. They request privacy at this time,” a rep for Wesley and de Ramon stated at the time.

Related: Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg's Relationship Timeline Paul Wesley started dating Natalie Kuckenburg shortly after he made headlines for the end of his marriage to Ines de Ramon. The former Vampire Diaries star went public with Kuckenburg — who is 18 years younger than him — in November 2022. Two months prior, Us Weekly confirmed that Wesley and de Ramon had quietly […]

Wesley has since moved on with model Natalie Kuckenburg. The couple have attended several events since taking their romance public in late 2022. De Ramon, for her part, has been dating Brad Pitt amid his lengthy divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

A source told Us in February 2023 that Pitt, 60, was “really supportive” of de Ramon following her split from Wesley.

Related: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Complete Relationship Timeline One month after they were first linked, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were already celebrating milestones together. The Oscar winner and de Ramon were spotted hanging out on Pitt’s 59th birthday in December 2022, just weeks after the pair were seen attending a Bono concert with famous pals including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and […]

“He understands how it can be,” the insider shared before offering more insight into Pitt and de Ramon’s romance. “He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life.”

A second source told Us in February that Pitt and de Ramon moved in together after more than one year of dating.

“They moved in together a few weeks ago,” the insider shared, noting that de Ramon had already been spending most of her time at Pitt’s home. “Friends say she’s a very good influence on him. Brad is so in love and happier than he’s been in a long time.”