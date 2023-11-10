Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg stepped out for a glamorous date night in New York City.

On Thursday, November 9, the couple attended an exhibition put on by heritage watchmaking brand Omega. The event, titled Planet Omega, drew celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Ralph Macchio and Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron. Wesley, 41, and Kuckenburg, 23, looked cozy on the rare red carpet outing .

The Vampire Diaries actor, who wore a black suit with a simple black T-shirt underneath, posed for photos with his arm around Kuckenburg’s waist. The model, wearing a slinky black dress and sandals, placed her hand on Wesley’s shoulder.

The pair have been linked for a year. Over the summer, the couple vacationed in St. Tropez, France, for Wesley’s birthday with One Direction alum Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. In September, the couple celebrated Labor Day weekend by attending the US Open with Maestro Dobel tequila.

Wesley and Kuckenburg went public two months after Us Weekly confirmed in November 2022 that Wesley and his ex-wife Ines de Ramon had quietly called it quits after three years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by Us, Wesley and de Ramon, 30, both filed for divorce on February 17, citing irreconcilable differences. They did not have any children but did share a dog named Gregory, who has made several appearances on Wesley’s social media pages since their split.

De Ramon, for her part, has moved on with Brad Pitt. She was first seen with the actor at a Bono concert in November 2022. Us confirmed the following month that the pair were “officially dating” and “having a great time in the early stages” of their romance. Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie and they share six children, Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. The former spouses split in 2016 and were declared legally single three years later.

As de Ramon and Pitt inch toward their one-year anniversary, an insider told Us that their “relationship is stronger than ever.” In October, the source said that the couple “spend all their free time together, noting that the jewelry designer has “become very close” with Pitt’s “inner circle of friends.”

The insider added that Pitt had not yet introduced de Ramon to his children. “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step,” the souce explained.