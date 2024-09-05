Why Brad Pitt s Romance With Ines de Ramon Is A Big Deal For Him

Brad Pitt’s romance with Ines de Ramon is the real deal.

“They’re super in love,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the couple. “Ines has been a huge support system for Brad during the legal feud with [ex-wife] Angelina [Jolie] and what’s happened with their kids. It’s been devastating for him. He hasn’t addressed it publicly, but he has a lot of regret and remorse.”

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 31, were first spotted together in November 2022 and have been going strong ever since. De Ramon has been by the actor’s side as he and Jolie, 49, continue their court battle over the winery Château Miraval. (The former couple split in 2016 after 12 years together and two years married.)

Pitt also made headlines this summer when his and Jolie’s daughter Shiloh, 18, successfully petitioned to drop his last name. The exes also share Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16. Zahara and Vivienne have also publicly listed themselves using only their mother’s last name.

Despite the turmoil in his personal life, Pitt’s bond with de Ramon is only growing stronger.

“Her support has shown Brad who she really is as a partner. It’s meant so much for him and brought them closer together,” the source shares.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival’s premiere of Pitt’s film Wolfs on Sunday, September 1. They posed alongside Pitt’s costar George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney.

“Their debut on the red carpet is an acknowledgment of how strong they are as a couple,” the insider says. “[Brad] doesn’t go public with anyone because he hasn’t been in a place to trust anyone after what he’s gone through with Angelina.”

Not only does their public appearance at the film festival prove that Pitt trusts de Ramon, the source says that it also means the twosome are in it for the long haul.

“He didn’t want to step out with anyone unless he knew it was the real deal. Stepping out with her signifies she is The One and [shows] their confidence in the relationship,” the insider shares. “It’s a big deal for him. It proves how much they’re in love with each other. He wouldn’t do it unless he was truly in love with her.”

While it may seem like wedding bells are in Pitt and de Ramon’s future, a second source exclusively told Us in July that the duo are in “no rush” to get engaged.

“Brad and Ines both feel like they’ve met their soulmate,” the insider said. “They know how serious they are [about each other], they don’t need rings to prove it.”

While Pitt was previously married to Jolie and to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, de Ramon was previously married to Paul Wesley. They separated in 2022 after three years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2024.