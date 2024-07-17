Brad Pitt’s romance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon is heating up, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be down on one knee anytime soon.

“There’s no rush. Brad and Ines both feel like they’ve met their soulmate,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

A second insider adds that neither Pitt, 60, nor de Ramon, 31, is “pushing for an engagement” because they feel confident in their connection.

“They know how serious they are [about each other]; they don’t need rings to prove it,” the source explains.

Related: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Complete Relationship Timeline One month after they were first linked, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were already celebrating milestones together. The Oscar winner and de Ramon were spotted hanging out on Pitt’s 59th birthday in December 2022, just weeks after the pair were seen attending a Bono concert with famous pals including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and […]

After staying largely under the radar since they were first linked in November 2022, Pitt and de Ramon walked hand in hand while arriving at the British Grand Prix in Northampton, England, on July 7. Despite the public appearance as a couple, the first source notes that Pitt and de Ramon have found ways to ensure that their relationship stays personal.

“Brad and Ines have mastered the art of balancing Brad’s high-profile public life with their private relationship,” the insider says. “They enjoy low-key date nights that allow them to unwind and connect. They often cook together, and movie nights are another favorite.”

The duo took a big step earlier this year when de Ramon moved into Pitt’s home. The second source shares that they’ve been “beyond happy” ever since.

Related: A Complete Timeline of Brad Pitt's Star-Studded Dating History Brad Pitt is considered one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors — and he has the lengthy list of former flames to prove it. The Hollywood superstar may not have caught the public’s eye until starring as a cowboy hitchhiker in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise, but his handsome features and irresistible charm were already […]

“Brad loves how easygoing and smart Ines is,” the insider says. “They connect on an intellectual level as well as physical.”

De Ramon has been a source of support for Pitt amid his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French winery, Château Miraval. Pitt and Jolie, 49, separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. They share six children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 — whom Pitt has become estranged from since his split from Jolie.

“Sadly, Brad doesn’t have much of a relationship with his kids,” a third source exclusively told Us last month. “He’s not ready to give up on them, but knowing they are dropping his name is upsetting.” (Shiloh submitted a petition in May to have her father’s last name removed from her surname and Zahara and Vivienne have both publicly announced themselves using only Jolie’s surname.)

Despite the family rift, de Ramon has hopes that Pitt will “patch things up with Angelina,” another source told Us in May.

Related: Photos of Angelina Jolie With Her 6 Kids Through the Years Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids have grown up in the spotlight. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he legally adopted both kids in 2006. The Oscar winners went on to […]

“Ines is very zen and doesn’t like conflict or negativity,” the insider shared, noting the difference from Pitt’s “always serious” relationship with Jolie. “Ines [wants] Brad to find peace, forgive and move on. From her perspective, it doesn’t make sense for him to hold on to all the animosity.”

Prior to sparking a romance with Pitt, de Ramon married Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley in 2019. The pair separated in 2022.

Read more in this week’s relaunch issue of the brand-new Us Weekly, featuring 12 additional pages, a redesigned look and new franchises you’ll love — on newsstands now.