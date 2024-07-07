Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, packed on the PDA at the British Grand Prix.

The couple were spotted holding hands while walking around at the event on Sunday, July 7.

Pitt, 60, donned a bucket hat and aviator sunglasses with a yellow zip-up jacket, a white T-shirt and tan pants. De Ramon, 31, for her part, rocked a blue dress with a gold necklace and a pair of sunglasses.

Pitt and de Ramon have been linked since November 2022, two months after she split from her ex-husband, Paul Wesley. (The Vampire Diaries alum, 41, filed for divorce from de Ramon in February 2023, finalizing their separation in March.)

Related: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Complete Relationship Timeline One month after they were first linked, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were already celebrating milestones together. The Oscar winner and de Ramon were spotted hanging out on Pitt’s 59th birthday in December 2022, just weeks after the pair were seen attending a Bono concert with famous pals including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and […]

In December 2022, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that Pitt and de Ramon were seeing each other. “They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other,” the insider said at the time.

The following month, a source told Us that the pair have been “hanging out a ton, taking in art shows in Los Angeles and jamming to music and watching movies over at his place.”

“He’s been cooking for her, they work out and go on hikes, go over projects they both have and bounce ideas off each other too,” they shared.

Months later, a source told Us that the twosome began saying the L-word and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor started introducing her to his close pals — but not his kids. (Pitt shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.)

“Before Brad introduces Ines to his kids, he wanted to make sure their relationship had longevity because that’s not something he takes lightly,” the insider shared in May 2023.

Related: A Complete Timeline of Brad Pitt's Star-Studded Dating History Brad Pitt is considered one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors — and he has the lengthy list of former flames to prove it. The Hollywood superstar may not have caught the public’s eye until starring as a cowboy hitchhiker in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise, but his handsome features and irresistible charm were already […]

Pitt and de Ramon’s relationship continued to blossom throughout the coming months. Last October, an insider told Us that their romance is “stronger than ever.”

“They spend almost all their free time together, and she’s become very close with his inner circle of friends,” they noted.

In May, a source told Us that Pitt and de Ramon are “still going strong,” noting that their relationship is different from his “always serious” one with Jolie, 49. (The Oscar winner filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.)

“Being with her has brought new meaning to his life. Brad can’t rave enough about how madly in love he is,” the insider said at the time. “They complement each other.”