As Brad Pitt’s messy legal drama with Angelia Jolie wages on, his relationship with Ines De Ramon continues to be smooth sailing.

“Being with her has brought new meaning to his life. Brad can’t rave enough about how madly in love he is,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “They complement each other.”

Noting that the two are “still going strong,” the insider says that Pitt’s romance with de Ramon, 31, is completely different from his “always serious” relationship with Jolie, 48, whom he split from in 2016. “Ines is very zen and doesn’t like conflict or negativity,” the source tells Us.

Her calm nature is something the insider says de Ramon hopes will help Pitt, 60, “patch things up with Angelina” and reach a conclusion in their divorce proceedings. “Ines [wants] Brad to find peace, forgive and move on,” the source states. “From her perspective, it doesn’t make sense for him to hold on to all the animosity.”

Pitt has been romantically connected to de Ramon since November 2022, two months after de Ramon split from her ex-husband, Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley. Welsey, 41, officially filed for divorce in February 2023 and the two finalized their separation in March.

Another source confirmed to Us in December 2022 that Pitt and de Ramon were officially an item. “They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other,” the insider shared at the time.

A third insider told Us in July 2023 that de Ramon’s feelings for Pitt weren’t deterred by the actor’s divorce drama. “If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad,” the source explained.

Earlier this year, a separate source revealed to Us that de Ramon has been a “very good influence” on Pitt since moving in together. “Brad is so in love and happier than he’s been in a long time,” the insider added.

Pitt’s legal battle with Jolie began after she filed for divorce in September 2016. They two have been at odds for years over the ownership of their French winery, Château Miraval, and the custody of their children — Maddox, 22, Pax 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15. (The exes have been legally single since 2019.)

In a motion filed by Jolie’s legal team in April, the actress accused Pitt of acting abusive prior to their family’s 2016 plane incident, which led to their split and Pitt being investigated — and later cleared — for child abuse by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Serviced.

“The flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well,” her lawyers alleged. “Jolie then immediately left him.”

A source told Us on April 5 that “emails, photos and testimony” that were “presented under seal in the custody case” could help Jolie’s legal team. “If this does go to trial, she will be forced to use that evidence in the trial whether she wants to or not,” the insider noted.

For more on Pitt and de Ramon, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.