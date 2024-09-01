George Clooney and Brad Pitt debuted their film Wolfs at the Venice International Film Festival while enjoying a sweet double date with their better halves.

George, 63, and wife Amal Clooney posed on the red carpet with Pitt, 60, and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, on Sunday, September 1. The outing also marked Pitt’s formal red carpet debut with de Ramon, 34.

One day earlier, the foursome were photographed taking a traditional water taxi ride with Pitt and de Ramon, in photos obtained by Vogue. The group rode the boat to Ristorante Da Ivo, per People, for a special dinner. The eatery is one of George and the attorney’s favorite restaurants in Venice.

George and Pitt have been friends — and Oceans franchise costars — for years. Wolfs is their next collaboration, in which they play rival “fixers” hired to cover up a high-profile crime.

“We’ve been friends for a long time. And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this,” George told GQ in a joint profile published earlier this month. “Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s OK.”

Pitt jumped in to add, “George is probably the best at understanding, seeing the chessboard and the potential moves. I’ll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy.”

Not only do the actors frequently chat on the phone, but they are texting buddies. When George filmed Ticket to Paradise with fellow Oceans alum Julia Roberts, they liked sending Pitt helicopter selfies. (The 2022 romantic comedy, while set in Bali, was filmed in Australia.)

“I would get photos of them with the dumbest looks on their faces at each location you moved to,” Pitt joked. “I didn’t even want ’em. Listen, there’s been wonderful experiences from the job and there’s also been really heavy pressures. I once equated celebrity to — one, you’re being hunted … [like] the gazelle thing, just being cut off from the herd.”

He continued, “George is going to understand something that no one else is going to understand, that we don’t even have to speak about. There’s a comfort in that. There’s another smaller tribe that erupts from that because of the pressures and the struggles that one will have in their own life. When this thing came up I thought, ‘Ah man, I’ve known this guy since the ’90s and been through so much life at this point and so many twists and curves and turns and there’s something just, I don’t know, I felt there was something really lovely just that we could do something shoulder to shoulder.’”