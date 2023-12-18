George and Amal Clooney are couple goals, but he has no shame in admitting that they aren’t quite on the same level.

George, 62, confessed to “punching above” with his marriage during a recent interview with Page Six, teasing that he “still” thinks Amal, 45, is out of his league nearly a decade after they tied the knot. “Everyone would say the same thing,” he added.

The twosome sparked their romance after meeting in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013. One year later, they returned to Italy to exchange vows at the Aman Canal Grande Hotel.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2017 that George and Amal were expecting twins. Son Alexander and daughter Ella arrived that June.

Once known as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, George’s world completely “changed” when he met Amal. “He doubted for so long that he’d get to meet that soulmate he always dreamed of … It’s no exaggeration to say she swept him off his feet,” a source exclusively told Us in 2021.

George “considers Amal extraordinary” and — as evidenced by his latest interview — “tells anyone who’ll listen how he’s the one who hit the jackpot here, not her,” the insider added.

The power couple, who cofounded the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016, put “constant effort” into maintaining their spark. “Like any marriage, they’ve had their challenges and needed to adapt to certain situations and challenges,” the source told Us, noting that George and Amal are “very solid” in their marriage. “It’s taken compromise, establishing boundaries and a lot of patience to keep the relationship on track but they’ve done just that.”

When it comes to raising their 6-year-old twins, George and Amal take on equal responsibility. “[They’ve] formed a real partnership,” a second source revealed earlier this year, adding that the pair “take turns preparing the kids’ breakfast and lunches” and bringing them to their various activities.

The family of four spent the summer “the European way” in Lake Como, which suited Ella and Alexander perfectly. “They take boat rides, do water spots, have a small group of friends in the area their age they have playdates with,” the second insider told Us.

While George and Amal keep their kids out of the public eye, the couple have stepped out on several stylish date nights this year, from the 80th annual Venice Film Festival in August to the Los Angeles premiere of George’s movie The Boys in the Boat earlier this month.

For the L.A. red carpet, Amal stunned in a sunny Atelier Versace gown. “She cleans up,” George quipped to Entertainment Tonight of his wife’s fashion. “I’m always embarrassed because I’m wearing something that I’ve worn, like, 1,000 times.”

The Oscar winner, who stepped behind the camera for The Boys in the Boat as both director and producer, joked that he’s been “slighted” by Amal’s spotlight. “My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now,” he said. “I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as ‘Amal Clooney’s husband’ because, honestly, I was dead otherwise.”