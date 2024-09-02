Your account
Star Style

The Hottest Couples at Venice International Film Festival: George and Amal Clooney and More

By
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Venice film festival
6
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The stars descended on Italy over Labor Day weekend for the 2024 Venice International Film Festival, and several enjoyed the romantic city with their significant others.

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney stole the spotlight when they walked the red carpet on Sunday, September 1. The pair, who married in 2014 and share 7-year-old twins, looked glamorous with the actor donning a classic tuxedo and bowtie while the human rights lawyer wore a yellow Atelier Versace gown with a low back and ruffled skirt. She accessorized with silver Aquazzura shoes and a sparkling Judith Leiber clutch.

They were at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of George’s film Wolfs, costarring Brad Pitt, who also turned heads with his date. Pitt made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The actor wore a black blazer with flared trousers while the jewelry designer wore a classic white, one-shoulder gown with statement earrings.

Scroll down to see more of the hottest couples at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival:

