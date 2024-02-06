The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are gearing up for their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

Ahead of the holiday, the newly married couple shared everything they “love” about each other as their relationship continues to grow stronger.

“I love how kind and sensitive she is with everyone she meets,” Turner, 72, told BachelorNation.com in an interview published on Monday, February 5. Nist, 70, went on to praise her husband’s character.

“I love that Gerry will always stand up for his beliefs and he is so genuine,” she gushed, revealing their low-key plans for their first Valentine’s Day together.

According to the interview, Turner is a big fan of Nist’s cooking. So, she plans to make Aloha Chicken — which is just like it sounds, chicken with rice and pineapple — for the night at home. Nist also revealed that Turner has gotten in the habit of buying her jewelry “for no reason,” so hopefully, a sparkly gift is in her future.

Turner and Nist met during The Golden Bachelor premiere in September 2023, and she immediately stole his heart. Turner got down on one knee — after sending home runner up Leslie Fhima — and proposed during the finale, which aired in November 2023.

“When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to the point with the questions I had asked myself about, how did I get here? And is she the right girl? I came to the realization that you’re not the right person for me to live with,” Turner said during his proposal speech, appearing to fake out Nist. “You’re the person that I can’t live without. Theresa, I love you 1,000 percent. I’m never going to stop believing that every day I choose you. Will you marry me?”

During The Golden Bachelor finale, Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer announced that Turner and Nist would get married in a live televised ceremony, which aired on January 4.

Over 50 Bachelor Nation members flocked to La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, to watch Turner and Nist exchange vows.

“We have so much fun together. We laugh until we cry. We have that same, deep love of family. We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with,” Nist said during her vows. “I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all, but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour. I love you with all of my heart and I cannot wait to be your wife.”