Theresa Nist is still friends with Leslie Fhima after Gerry Turner chose Theresa over Leslie in the Golden Bachelor season finale last year.

Theresa, 70, traveled to Minnesota from her New Jersey home to visit Leslie, 65, as the two enjoyed a weekend together.

“Made my way all the way to Minnesota to visit my dear friend, the lovely Leslie!” Theresa captioned a post via Instagram, which featured shots of the pair enjoying drinks.

The first comment is from Leslie, who replied, “So happy you’re here and so is Minneapolis!!”

According to Leslie’s daughter-in-law Daphne, Leslie and Theresa also enjoyed a “pool day.” Daphne’s Instagram Story showed the two at a rooftop pool overlooking Minneapolis. Daphne and her son Yossi were present as well.

Golden Bachelor fans flooded Theresa’s comments with support, lauding the pair for staying close after Gerry, 72, chose Theresa. The two ultimately filed for divorce in April after tying the knot three months earlier in a televised ceremony.

“How about we just make this show about women friendships and support,” one Instagram user wrote. “It’s the best part of what came out of it anyway and what we all loved about it.”

Another wrote, “That’s awesome that y’all can be friends and laugh and have a good time together and you don’t need a man to define who you are you’re both beautiful.”

“Wonder if they [are] finally comparing stories about what a dud Gerry really was,” a third quipped.

Theresa and Gerry signed a marital settlement agreement on June 4, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Gerry and Theresa were married on January 4, 2024, and lived together as husband and wife until April 12, 2024, at which time certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arisen between the parties culminated in their separation,” the documents state.

On April 12, Gerry and Theresa appeared on Good Morning America to announce their split. In a joint interview, Gerry said, “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

A few days later, Theresa thanked fans for their support in a post via Instagram.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever,” she wrote of the relationship.

“It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she continued. “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you.”