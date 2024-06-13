Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are one step closer to finalizing their divorce two months after announcing their split.

The Golden Bachelor stars signed a marital settlement agreement on June 4, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly. “Gerry and Theresa were married on January 4, 2024, and lived together as husband and wife until April 12, 2024, at which time certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arisen between the parties culminated in their separation,” the docs state.

According to the agreement, Theresa, 70, will get to keep any real estate in her name and the furniture and personal belongings in those properties, as well as any vehicles and bank accounts in her name. Theresa will also maintain all past and present “employment benefits” such as her “401(K), group life insurance, disability income, medical payments, stock and/or bond purchase plans, savings plans, retirement plans, and pension plans.”

Similarly, Gerry, 72, will get to keep all properties, vehicles, bank accounts and employment benefits in his name and his own personal belongings. Among Gerry’s belongings includes a “pontoon boat, lift, and docks,” most likely from his Indiana lake house.

In addition to the marital settlement agreement, Gerry filed a summary dissolution on Wednesday, June 12, which allows couples going through divorce to speed up the process by avoiding much court time. Us can also confirm that Gerry and Theresa signed a waiver of final hearing, meaning they have agreed to forgo a final hearing on issues regarding their divorce.

Gerry and Theresa met while filming season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, which premiered in September 2023. They ended the show’s debut season engaged and tied the knot on ABC’s The Golden Wedding live special in January. Following reports that they had not moved in together after their nuptials, the pair shocked Bachelor Nation fans by announcing they were parting ways in April.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry announced during a joint Good Morning America interview with Theresa on April 12. At the time, he said it was “best for the happiness of each of us to live apart” and closer to their respective families.

Us confirmed that same day that Gerry had filed for divorce in Indiana, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of their relationship as the reason for their separation.

Theresa thanked fans for their support in an Instagram statement a few days later, writing, “It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything.”

Gerry returned to Instagram for the first time since their split last month by sharing several photos of his adorable dog. “My favorite time of the year on the Lake, and Cody’s too!” he captioned the May 9 slideshow. “In addition to her loving up on my dad and taking boat rides, she has the full time job of keeping the geese off the shore. Summer is close.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson