Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner shared his first post via Instagram since announcing his divorce from Theresa Nist.

“My favorite time of the year on the Lake, and Cody’s too!” Gerry, 72, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 9. “In addition to her loving up on my dad and taking boat rides, she has the full time job of keeping the geese off the shore. Summer is close.”

Alongside the message, Gerry shared several pics of his pooch including a close up snap of the dog wearing sunglasses, and another sitting on a boat.

Gerry’s post comes nearly one month after he and Theresa, 70, shared their plans to dissolve their marriage three months after they exchanged vows during a televised wedding ceremony.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Gerry said on Good Morning America in April. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Hours later, Us Weekly broke the news that Gerry had filed for divorce, citing the “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage as the reason for their separation.

In the wake of the split, Gerry’s daughter Angie took to social media to address the backlash that had ensued. (In addition to Angie, Gerry shared daughter Jenny Young with his late wife, Toni.)

“It’s no surprise the news of my Dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions,” Angie wrote via Instagram in April. “I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!”

Angie noted that the “level of rage and cruelty” that their family “has been met with” has been “disheartening.” Angie added, “My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else. I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings.”

Theresa has also spoken out since the couple announced their plans to separate. While sharing that she was touched by the messages of support, she also asked those who are “confused and angry” about their breakup to “try a little kindness.”

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever,” she wrote. “It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything. Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s OK.”