Gerry Turner’s daughter Angie Turner is speaking out amid his divorce from Theresa Nist.

“It’s no surprise the news of my Dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions,” Angie wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. “I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!”

While acknowledging the positives of The Golden Bachelor, Angie also addressed the backlash that has ensued in the wake of Gerry, 72, and Theresa’s divorce announcement. (In addition to Angie, Gerry shared daughter Jenny Young with late wife Toni.)

“What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with,” Angie wrote. “My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else. I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings.”

She continued, “To all those that have chosen to show my dad, Theresa and our family love and compassion…Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Angie also gave a shout-out to podcast cohost Andy Levine, whom she said “really nailed this sentiment” during an episode of his and Sharleen Joynt’s “Dear Shandy” show. In the episode, he asserted that he firmly believed there was a “real, strong romantic connection between Gerry and Theresa.”

“Even they got swept up like kids. If anything, I think they should be given credit for ending it so soon,” Andy, who married the Bachelor season 18 alum in 2017, said during a clip of an episode shared via YouTube, which Angie linked in her post. “They could’ve milked this for a year. [Gerry] could’ve been like, ‘Hey Theresa, let’s get some Instagram followers, et’s get some fame, let’s get some red carpet.’ No. To be fair to us, and the world, we’re going to end this sooner than anyone thought. And I give them tremendous credit for that.”

Alongside Angie’s Instagram message, she shared a quote that read, “Everything always works out in the end.”

Gerry and Theresa, 70, announced their decision to divorce on April 12, three months after they had exchanged vows during a televised wedding ceremony.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Gerry said on Good Morning America at the time. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Hours later, Us Weekly broke the news that Gerry had filed to dissolve their union, citing the “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage as the reason for the split.

The pair met during The Golden Bachelor season 1, which ended with Gerry popping the question to Theresa during the finale in November 2023.