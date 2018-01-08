It was her moment to shine. Frances McDormand found herself being bleeped at unusual times during her moving acceptance speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7 — but she didn’t let it bring her down.

“I did it exactly how I wanted to do it,” the winner for best actress in a drama film for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, told Us Weekly exclusively at the FOX afterparty.

McDormand — who won for her role as a mother who takes on a small town police force while seeking justice for her murdered daughter — was first censored while thanking her studio, Fox Searchlight, and then again during a powerful statement about the formative women’s movement in Hollywood.

“Many of you know I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight,” she said during her speech. “And to be part of the tectonic shift in our industry’s power structure. Trust me, the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work.”

During that portion of her speech, the actress was bleeped as she said “tectonic shift.”

McDormand, 60, wasn’t the only star to make a bold statement during the show. As previously reported, almost all attendees — both men and women — wore black as a way of supporting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and Time’s Up, a movement that helps provide legal aid for victims of sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. Many celebrities also donned a Time’s Up pin in support of the motion.

The action comes after months of shocking revelations about sexual harassment and gender inequality in Hollywood have come to light.

