The wife of golfer Lucas Glover was arrested after she allegedly attacked him and his mother over his poor performance at The Players Championship, the Associated Press reports.

According to a police report obtained by the news agency, Krista Glover was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest on Saturday, May 12. She was released from the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office in St. Augustine, Florida, the next day after posting $2,500 in bonds.

The AP reports that the couple, who wed in November 2012 and share two young children, became involved in a verbal altercation after Lucas, 38, shot a 78 in the third round of the tournament. His mother, Hershey Glover, tried to intervene, allegedly prompting Krista, 36, to physically attack both her and Lucas.

The responding officer noticed cuts and blood on Hershey’s arms and clothing. She also told the deputy that she had been hit in the chest. Hershey declined to pursue charges. The athlete, meanwhile, told authorities that his wife often starts arguments with him when he performs poorly on the course.

The police report obtained by the AP states that Krista resisted being placed in the back seat of a patrol car and damaged one of the doors by repeatedly kicking it.

Lucas confirmed on Twitter that an altercation had taken place. “On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called. Everyone is fine,” he wrote in a statement posted on Tuesday, May 15. “Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation.”

Krista is scheduled to appear court on May 31.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!