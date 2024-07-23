Mark Carnevale, a longtime golf broadcaster and former PGA Tour winner, died at the age of 64.

Carnevale passed away “unexpectedly” on Monday, July 22, the PGA announced.

“Mark was a beloved part of the Tour family for a long time,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement on Tuesday, July 23. “He was a member of that elite club, a PGA Tour winner, and then he held numerous roles within the industry, most recently as a significant voice in PGA Tour Radio’s coverage.”

Monahan continued, “Mark knew the game and did a terrific job of conveying insights from his unique point of view — and with an engaging wit and sense of humor — to fans from countless Tour events through the years. We will miss Mark and send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Carnevale won the Chattanooga Classic in 1992, the same year he would take home PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors.

In 2005, after his professional playing days were over, Carnevale began covering the PGA Tour for SiriusXM Radio and later worked for ESPN+’s PGA Tour Live.

“Mark Carnevale was an integral part of live coverage on our streaming platforms and PGA TOUR Radio coverage,” PGA Tour Entertainment senior vice president and executive producer Greg Hopfe said in a statement. “He was a consummate professional, who was respected by the PGA TOUR players he covered, and his insightful analysis and humor will be greatly missed.”

Carnevale worked his final tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open just two weeks ago, where he was a walking reporter for PGA Tour Radio. He was scheduled to work this week’s 3M Open, which tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, on Thursday, July 25.

After news of Carnevale’s death was announced, tributes began flooding in from around the golf world.

“RIP Mark Carnevale,” former PGA Tour golfer and current SiriusXM contributor Colt Knost wrote via X. “@SiriusXMPGATOUR won’t be the same without him! One of the best in the business 💔.”

“My friend Mark Carnevale ⁦went to heaven today,” Carnevale’s PGA Tour Radio colleague Doug Bell shared via X. “I worked w/him for 20 years and he taught me many things and loved the game more than anyone I know. RIP my friend, hit ‘em straight.”

Carnevale is survived by his wife Liz Boudreaux and his four siblings: sister Jeanne and brothers Robert, Dave and Dan.